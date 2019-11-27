International Development News
UPDATE 2-U.S. judge partly vacates convictions of opioid maker Insys' founder, execs

  Washington DC
  27-11-2019
  • Created: 27-11-2019 05:03 IST
A federal judge on Tuesday partially overturned the convictions of Insys Therapeutics Inc's founder and three former executives accused of bribing doctors to prescribe an addictive opioid, but declined to disturb the remainder of the jury's verdict. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston ruled the evidence prosecutors presented at trial did not support finding that John Kapoor and the others intended for doctors to prescribe the drug, Subsys, to patients who did not need it.

The ruling could impact the eventual sentence received by Kapoor, the highest-ranking pharmaceutical executive to be convicted in a case tied to the deadly U.S. opioid addiction epidemic. Chandler, Arizona-based Insys filed for bankruptcy in June days after striking a $225 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

A federal jury found Kapoor, its onetime chairman, guilty in May of running a wide-ranging scheme to bribe doctors nationwide by retaining them to act as speakers at sham events ostensibly meant to educate clinicians about its fentanyl spray, Subsys. But in her 85-page ruling, Burroughs said prosecutors failed to establish that Kapoor and his co-defendants intended for doctors to abdicate their duties to their patients and prescribed them Subsys for non-legitimate medical uses.

"Even though the evidence could be readily understood as proving that defendants did not care whether patients needed the drug, that still is not enough to prove the requisite intent," Burroughs wrote. As a result, she vacated the convictions of Kapoor and three former executives, Richard Simon, Sunrise Lee and Joseph Rowan, for conspiring to illegally distribute a controlled substance and commit honest services fraud.

Those were some of the so-called predicate acts underlying their racketeering conspiracy conviction. She declined to overturn the related mail fraud and wire fraud convictions of those four and another former executive, Michael Gurry. Burroughs said the evidence on those counts supported finding they carried out a scheme to bribe doctors and defraud insurers into paying for Subsys, which was approved only for treating pain in cancer patients.

Beth Wilkinson, Kapoor's lawyer, in a statement said: "We have always believed that the government brought charges it could not sustain." She and other defense lawyers in court papers had claimed the illegal drug distribution charge if sustained could have resulted in longer prison sentences and Kapoor being sent to a prison reserved for "leaders and organizers in the drug-dealing world."

He and the others face sentencing in January.

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Cricket-Bereaved England coach Silverwood to head home from New Zealand

England coach Chris Silverwood will return home after day two of the second test match against New Zealand on Saturday due to a family bereavement. Assistant coaches Graham Thorpe and Paul Collingwood will manage the team in his absence alo...

