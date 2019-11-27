International Development News
Development News Edition

Kanakamala IS terror module case: Prime accused gets 14-yr RI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 15:47 IST
Kanakamala IS terror module case: Prime accused gets 14-yr RI

A special NIA court here on Wednesday awarded 14-year rigorous imprisonment to a man arrested in connection with a conspiracy to carry out terror strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states in 2016. The Court had on Monday found guilty six people including prime accused Manseed Mehmood under various sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) including offences relating to conspiracy and membership of a terrorist organisation and support given to a terrorist organisation.

One accused in the case, Jasim N K was acquitted. They were arrested by the National Invesitgation Agency in the Kanakamala IS terror plot case.

Special judge P Krishna Kumar said they "arrogate themselves to the merchants of death for flourishing their perverted ideas in this land of literature and secularism". The judge awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment to second accused Swalih Mohammed and seven years rigorous imprisonment to third accused Rashid Ali in the case.

While fourth accused N K Ramshad and eighth accused Moinuddin were awarded three years RI, fifth accused Safvan was awarded eight years rigorous imprisonment. The court also slapped a fine of varying amounts on each of the convicts.

It has found that they had not joined the ISIS but made it clear that they were qualified to be called as members of a terror gang. "This is a case which is found that all the convicts had orchestrated a plan to support ISIS, a terrorist outfit.

It is almost an inviable rule that in such cases, while awarding sentence, a sympathetic approach is out of place," the judge said. The Court appreciated Chief Investigating Officer A P Shoukkathali for the brilliance he had shown during investigation into the case.

It observed that prime accused Manseed who masterminded most of the criminal acts in the case deserves a stringent punishment than all others. "When the chat conversations in the telegram group were examined, it was found that he had motivated, enticed and incited all others into his plan apart from devising a detailed plan to execute their task," the Court said.

Highlighting the role played by second accused Swalih Mohammed in the case, the Court said he was ready to receive gun and poison, apparently from the ISIS mercenaries, for the attack they planned against foreign Jews at Vattakkanal in Kodaikkanal. "It is disheartening that some of the convicts arrogate themselves to the merchants of death for flourishing their perverted ideas in this land of literature and secularism.

It is often said that sunlight is the best disinfectant. Let us hope that sunlight will also instill sanity to these youngmen who mistook the sacred religious sanctions for a call for crime," the Court said in its judgment.

The NIA had busted the IS module from Kanakamala in Kannur district in October 2016 when they were holding a meeting to plan terror attacks against prominent persons, including judges, police officers and politicians, and foreign tourists. A case was registered at the NIA police station in Kochi on October 1, 2016 against eight people hailing from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, besides other unknown persons.

The day after, five accused -- Manseed Mehmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Safvan P and Jasim N K -- were arrested from Kanakamala within Chockli police station limits of Kannur, while they were conducting a secret meeting of the ISIS/Daesh module as part of preparations to wage war against the Government of India. A charge sheet was filed against all the accused, besides the absconding Shajeer Mangalassery, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused had organised themselves into a terrorist gang, owning allegiance to the ISIS/Daesh, named Ansarul Khilafa-Kerala that was headed by Mangalassery, who had performed hijra (migration) to Afghanistan from the UAE in June, 2016 to join and support the ISIS/ Daesh. The terrorist gang had also planned and conducted preparations for attacking foreigners especially jews visiting Vattakanal near Kodiakanal..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran says hundreds of banks were torched in "vast" unrest plot

Irans top leader on Wednesday denounced an outbreak of deadly unrest as a very dangerous conspiracy as authorities reported about 731 banks and 140 government sites had been torched in the disturbances. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei...

Thailand reverses ban of chemicals use in pesticides

Thailands government on Wednesday reversed a planned ban on glyphosate and delayed the imposition of bans on two other chemicals used as agricultural pesticides, citing adverse effects on farmers, industry and international trade. Many loca...

Soccer-Klinsmann takes over at Hertha until end of season

Former World Cup winner Juergen Klinsmann replaced sacked Ante Covic as head coach of struggling Hertha Berlin on Wednesday until the end of the season, returning to the Bundesliga for the first time in a decade, the club said. Covic lasted...

Buddhist nationalists claim victory in Sri Lankan election

In this mountain city that was for centuries home to Sri Lankas kings and in recent years has been riven by religious violence, Buddhist nationalists are rejoicing the election of the countrys newest leader. They hope he ushers in another g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019