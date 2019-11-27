Sadhvi murder case: 3 accused sent to judicial custody till Dec 9

A court here on Wednesday sent three persons to judicial custody till December 9 in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old sadhvi. Chief Judicial Magistrate Ravikant Yadav sent the three accused -- Baba Kapas Nath, Manjit and Umesh -- to judicial custody following their arrest from Bhokarhedi village under Bhopa police station limits on Tuesday.

During interrogation, the accused had confessed to have killed Sadhvi Sunita Nath, the police said. They told police that the murder was planned by a Mahant Shankerdas of Sikander Ashram who was embroiled in a property dispute with her, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav had said on Tuesday.

Mahant Shankerdas, and his friend and another accused Manoj Kumar are absconding. A police team is on the lookout for them, the officer had said. Sunita Nath's naked body was found in a sugarcane field in Bhokarhedi village on November 21, the police said.

According to the post-mortem report, she was strangulated to death.

