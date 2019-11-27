French defence minister heads to Mali to honour troops killed in helicopter crash
French Defence Minister Florence Parly is heading for Mali to honor the 13 French soldiers killed during an operation on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.
The soldiers died in Mali when their helicopters collided as they hunted for Islamist militants.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
