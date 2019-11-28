International Development News
Development News Edition

Chances of successful Afghanistan peace talks higher than before -U.S. general

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 00:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 00:10 IST
Chances of successful Afghanistan peace talks higher than before -U.S. general
US flag Image Credit: ANI

The top U.S. general said on Wednesday that the chances of a successful outcome from peace talks on ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan were higher than before and could happen in the "near term."

Earlier this month the Afghan Taliban released American and Australian university professors held hostage for more than three years, raising hopes for a revival of peace talks. The chances of successful peace talks are complicated by the Taliban's refusal to engage with what they call an "illegitimate" U.S.-backed government in Kabul.

A messy political situation in Afghanistan and continued violence only make the situation more difficult. Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, arrived in Afghanistan on Wednesday, his first trip to the country since taking the top job in September.

"I think the chances of a positive outcome through negotiations is higher than I have seen, and I've been deeply involved in Afghanistan for 18 years," Milley told reporters. "With a bit of luck, we'll have successful negotiations in the near term, not too distant future," Milley said.

He added that work remained to actually see a positive outcome. "A lot of time in situations like this, two steps forward one step back," he said.

Over the past 18 years, senior American military leaders and diplomats have routinely talked about their optimism and how the war has turned a corner, but the Taliban continue to control large parts of the country. Talks between the Taliban and the United States aimed at ending the war collapsed in September after President Donald Trump called off what he described as a planned meeting at the U.S. Camp David presidential retreat.

Before the talks were broken off, both sides had said they were close to a deal. Two Taliban leaders told Reuters that the group had again been holding meetings with senior U.S. officials in Doha since this weekend, saying they could soon resume the peace process.

"Our leaders started unofficial meetings with senior U.S. officials in Doha and working on a plan how to resume the peace process," one of the Taliban leaders said. Milley said negotiations were "ongoing."

Last month the U.S. military said that it had quietly reduced the number of troops by about 2,000, to bring the total number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan to between 12,000 and 13,000. The Pentagon has said it can go down to 8,600 troops and still carry out a counter-terrorism mission.

Milley said no decisions had been made on troop reductions and there were several options, including going down to 8,600.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

UN team investigating ISIL crimes in Iraq motivated by terrorism survivors

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Euro 2020 matches in Russia not affected by sanctions- WADA

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Wednesday that a recommendation to bar Russia from hosting major sporting events will not affect the Euro 2020 soccer championships or the 2021 Champions League final.A WADA committee this week reco...

Rare Mozart portrait flies above presale estimate at Paris auction

A rare portrait of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart sold for 4 million euros on Wednesday at Christies in Paris, rocketing past the auction houses presale estimate of 800,000-1.2 million euros. The artwork, one of four portraits of the Austrian comp...

UPDATE 3-Italy says ESM reform can’t be changed, League threatens to sue PM

Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Wednesday euro zone countries would probably sign off on a reform of the regions bailout fund in February, rather than next month as previously planned. The reform of the fund, known as the...

Heat F Butler (illness) likely out versus Rockets

Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler will likely miss Wednesdays game against the Houston Rockets due to an illness, coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. Butler missed the teams morning shootaround in Houston with Spoelstra telling reporter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019