French police start moving migrants from northern Paris site

  • Reuters
  • Paris
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 12:03 IST
  • Created: 28-11-2019 11:54 IST
French police started moving migrants from an illegal camp site in northern Paris on Thursday, as the government aims to show it is taking a tougher stance on illegal immigration. Local police said in a statement they would be moving between 200-300 people from the site in northern Paris' Porte d'Aubervilliers, and put them up in shelters.

Since the closure of a huge migrant camp in Calais in 2016, many refugees have moved to Paris. Authorities have repeatedly dismantled illegal campsites only to see them pop up again in different areas a few months later. Earlier this month, President Emmanuel Macron's government pledged to clear out some migrant tent camps, impose quotas for migrant workers and deny newly-arrived asylum seekers access to non-urgent healthcare, in a response to voters' concerns about immigration.

