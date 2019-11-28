French police start moving migrants from northern Paris site
French police started moving migrants from an illegal camp site in northern Paris on Thursday, as the government aims to show it is taking a tougher stance on illegal immigration. Local police said in a statement they would be moving between 200-300 people from the site in northern Paris' Porte d'Aubervilliers, and put them up in shelters.
Since the closure of a huge migrant camp in Calais in 2016, many refugees have moved to Paris. Authorities have repeatedly dismantled illegal campsites only to see them pop up again in different areas a few months later. Earlier this month, President Emmanuel Macron's government pledged to clear out some migrant tent camps, impose quotas for migrant workers and deny newly-arrived asylum seekers access to non-urgent healthcare, in a response to voters' concerns about immigration.
