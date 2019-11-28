Iraq sets up military-led 'crisis cells' to quell mass unrest - statement

Iraqi authorities on Thursday said they had set up "crisis cells" that would be jointly led by military leaders and civilian governors in Iraq's provinces in order to stem spiraling popular unrest, according to a military statement.

The statement said the cells would be headed by provincial governors but that military leaders would be appointed as members and "take over military and security services in (each) province."

