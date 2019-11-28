International Development News
Australia makes rare arrest in international 'sextortion' case

  • Reuters
  • Melbourne
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 13:52 IST
  • Created: 28-11-2019 13:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Australia has charged a foreign national on suspicion of "sextortion", police said on Thursday, in a rare move to tackle a crime scene as a growing problem in the country.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said a man living in the South Australian capital of Adelaide was arrested for threatening to share intimate photos and videos of his ex-partner after their relationship ended. The AFP said the arrest was one of its first sextortion cases and it was made after receiving reports from law enforcement officials overseas, as the victim lives outside Australia. There have been other cases probed by state police.

Local media reported that the man was Nepalese but police declined to comment. "Online threats of this nature can be devastating for victims," AFP's South Australia Crime Operations Superintendent Gail McClure said in a statement, adding fear and manipulation have often deterred victims from reporting.

"Make no mistake, this behavior is a crime and police will investigate any complaints about this type of online conduct," she added. The 25-year-old man faces up to five years in jail, if convicted in court, said police, who also seized his electronic devices.

From Britain to Germany and South Korea, sextortion cases have become increasingly common in recent years, with the advancement and easy access of technology enabling perpetrators to blackmail and sexually assault women. Examples of such cases include non-consensual sharing of intimate photos - commonly known as 'sextortion' or 'revenge porn', or upskirting - the surreptitious filming or taking of photographs under girls' and women's clothes.

Australia last year joined countries like Britain, Japan, and Singapore to outlaw 'revenge porn' under the new legislation. "This is a growing problem," said Julie Inman Grant, the Australian government-appointed eSafety Commissioner whose office has helped more than 1,700 victims to remove their intimate images from the internet since 2017.

Most revenge porn victims are women and girls, often targeted by current and former partners to distress, extort or humiliate them. Strangers also hack into people's devices and social media accounts to steal private images to post online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

