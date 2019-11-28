Octagenerian couple granted divorce

International Development News
  PTI
  • |
  Madurai
  • |
  Updated: 28-11-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 16:30 IST
An octogenarian couple was on Thursday granted divorce by a family court here due to 'differences' between them. The family court judge Sumathi granted the divorce to Veluchamy (82) and Kasthuri (80). They got married in 1962 in Palayampatti in Virudhunagar district and have been living separately for the past 25 years owing to 'irreconcilable' differences.

Though Kasthuri requested the court to help them live together, Veluchamy said, "We got separated 25 years ago and have been living separately, and I seek separation." Following this, the judge Sumathi granted them divorce. PTI SSN NVG NVG.

