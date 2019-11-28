International Development News
Development News Edition

POCSO court hails IO for deft handling of sexual assault case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 16:48 IST
POCSO court hails IO for deft handling of sexual assault case

Convicting a man for the sexual assault of a minor girl, a POCSO court here lauded the role of the investigating officer for arresting the accused with alacrity and prompt completion of the probe. Judge Jimut Bahan Biswas, additional sessions judge at Sealdah Court and special judge under POCSO Act, sentenced the accused to five years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 for aggravated sexual assault of a seven year-old girl.

The incident occurred on October 5, when Sumit Biswas, who was known to the family of the victim, entered their residence around 11 am on the pretext of replacing a light. Grievously hurt and under shock, the minor later narrated the incident to her parents, following which her father lodged a complaint with the Beliaghata police station in the eastern part of the city.

The investigation was entrusted with Santabrata Chatterjee, a sergeant attached to the police station. Following completion of investigation, charge was framed against Biswas on November 1 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012.

During the trial, Biswas denied the charge and claimed that he was falsely implicated. However, the prosecution was able to prove the offence before the court with witness accounts and corroborative evidence, special public prosecutor Vivek Sharma said.

The judge awarded Biswas a sentence of five years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 on Tuesday. The court also directed the West Bengal government to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim, as per provisions of the POCSO Act.

The judge also told the state government to send a copy of the order to the Joint Commissioner (Crime) of Kolkata Police, for taking note of the good investigation done in the case. Chatterjee's sincere endeavour and dedication towards the completion of investigation within a short span of time were hailed in the order..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

OSH India Commences its 8th Edition in Mumbai

Creating and sustaining awareness for Occupational Safety and Health in the industry South Asias largest trade show for Occupational Safety Health industry by Informa Markets in India MUMBAI, Nov. 28, 2019 PRNewswire -- Informa Markets in...

Pussycat Dolls announce reunion tour 10 years after split

The Pussycat Dolls are reforming for a reunion tour kicking off in Dublin next year, the American girl band said on Thursday. A decade after they split, the group - originally formed as a burlesque dance troupe and known for songs like Dont...

ZEEL shares fall nearly 3 pc after former directors flag issues

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Thursday declined nearly 3 per cent after the company said two of its former directors had raised concerns over several issues. Intra-day, scrip of the company fell 5.38 per cent to a low of Rs 302...

Delhi Minister writes to Paswan over supply of onions by NAFED

Delhi Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday wrote to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan requesting him to direct National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India NAFED to continue supplying of onions at Rs 15.60 per kilogram in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019