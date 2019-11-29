Police say officers shot man at London Bridge, Sky says another person killed

International Development News
British police said officers had shot a man in an incident at London Bridge on Friday which they were treating as a terrorism as a precaution and Sky News reported that another person had been killed.

"At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at London Bridge remain unclear," police said on Twitter. "However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related. One man has been shot by police."

Sky, citing unnamed sources, said at least one person who was not the attacker had been killed in the incident.

