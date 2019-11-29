Chinese envoy to Canada visited Huawei executive, urges Canada to correct "mistake"
China's ambassador to Canada on Thursday visited a senior Huawei Technologies Co Ltd official who is fighting extradition to the United States, the embassy said in a statement on Friday.
Cong Peiwu urged Canada "to correct its mistake" and release Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver a year ago and is now out on bail. Cong told her that "we expect you to go back to China safe and sound at an early date", the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meng Wanzhou
- China
- Canada
- Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
- United States
- Vancouver
ALSO READ
FOREX-U.S.-China trade deal doubts lift yen, hamper yuan
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks in cautious ranges ahead of China data, trade talk hopes fade
Uighur activist calls for action to stop China spying on ethnic minorities
TABLE-Breakdown of China's October industrial output
TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-Oct property investment