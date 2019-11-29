International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 9-British police shoot dead knife man at London Bridge, declare terrorism incident

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 22:23 IST
UPDATE 9-British police shoot dead knife man at London Bridge, declare terrorism incident
Representative Image Image Credit: newspunch.com

British police on Friday shot dead a man who had strapped a fake bomb to his body and stabbed a number of people in what they said was a terrorism incident in the London Bridge area of the capital.

Police said they had been alerted at just before 2 p.m. to a stabbing at a premises near London Bridge, the scene of a deadly attack by Islamist militants two years ago. "A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from the City of London police and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene," the United Kingdom's top counter-terrorism officer, Neil Basu, told reporters.

"A number of other people received injuries during this incident," Basu said. "We believe a device that was strapped to the body of the suspect was a hoax explosive device." A video posted on Twitter showed a group of about half a dozen men wrestling with someone on the ground on the sidewalk of the bridge. One of them backs away from the scene carrying a knife.

As he looks towards the melee, an armed police officer drags another person away from the man on the floor. Soon after, what sound like two gunshots ring out, and the man on the ground stops moving. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage. PRIME MINISTER RETURNS TO LONDON

The ambulance service declared a "major incident" in the area and London Bridge station, a busy commuter hub, was closed. People in buildings around the scene were evacuated to the north side of the River Thames by security services.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on his way back to Downing Street and Basu said he would be giving him a full briefing. "I'm being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response," Johnson said in a statement.

London Bridge was the scene of an attack in June 2017 when three militants drove a van into pedestrians and then attacked people in the surrounding area, killing eight people and injuring at least 48. Islamic State said its fighters were responsible.

The month before, a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults and wounded 59 at a packed concert hall in the English city of Manchester, as crowds began leaving a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande. And in March the same year, an attacker stabbed a policeman close to London's parliament buildings after a car ploughed into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge.

Six people died, including the assailant and the policeman he stabbed, and at least 20 were injured in what police called a "marauding terrorist attack". Earlier this month, Britain had lowered its national terrorism threat level to "substantial" from "severe", its lowest level since 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 160 nations agree to speed landmine clearing

Oslo, Nov 29 AFP The 164 signatory countries to the Mine Ban Treaty MBT agreed Friday to accelerate the work to achieve the goal of a mine-free world in 2025, Norways foreign ministry said. Countries have now agreed that it is necessary to ...

White House condemns attack in London, pledges "full support" to Britain

The White House condemned an attack that took place in the area of the London Bridge on Friday, and pledged full support to our ally, the United Kingdom, said White House spokesperson Judd Deere.British police shot a man after a number of p...

Enough time to decide on Dhoni's future: Ganguly

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that theres enough time to decide on Mahendra Singh Dhonis future and things will get clearer in a few months time. When Ganguly was asked to comment on India head coach Ravi Shastris reporte...

Report: US climber Gobright died rappelling down rock face

Mexico City, Nov 29 AP California rock climber Brad Gobright reportedly reached the top of a highly challenging rock face route in northern Mexico, and was rappelling down with a companion when he fell to his death. Climber Aidan Jacobson o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019