International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Suriname court convicts President Bouterse of murder for 1982 executions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paramaribo
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 02:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 02:03 IST
UPDATE 2-Suriname court convicts President Bouterse of murder for 1982 executions
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A court in Suriname on Friday convicted President Desi Bouterse of murder for the execution of 15 opponents in 1982 following a violent coup to seize power. The military court sentenced Bouterse, who is currently in China on an official visit, to 20 years in prison. It was not immediately clear what the next step would be and the court had not yet ordered his arrest.

Bouterse has dominated much of the history of Suriname since its 1975 independence from the Netherlands. He led the country of 560,000 people through the 1980s, assumed office again in 2010 and secured re-election five years later. The court ruled that Bouterse had overseen an operation in which soldiers under his command abducted 16 leading government critics - including lawyers, journalists, and university teachers - from their homes and killed 15 of them at a colonial fortress in Paramaribo

One trade union leader survived and later gave testimony against Bouterse. Bouterse, who has steadfastly denied the charges, will have two weeks to appeal the decision. So far he has made no comment on his conviction.

The Dutch government, in a statement, said it was critical that the final verdict be upheld and implemented once the appeals process is complete. "The verdict will undoubtedly prove instrumental in helping the nation move towards reconciliation," the foreign ministry said.

Critics have vilified the 74-year-old Bouterse as a dictator who has clung to power in the country, sandwiched between Guyana and French Guiana on the northeastern shoulder of South America. In 1999, he was convicted in absentia of drug trafficking by a court in the Netherlands though he has denied any wrongdoing. A Suriname judge in 2005 convicted Bouterse's son, Dino, of leading a gang that trafficked in cocaine, illegal arms and stolen luxury cars.

As a junior military officer, Bouterse took part in the 1980 coup against Suriname's first prime minister, Henck Arron, and immediately promoted himself to army chief-of-staff, becoming effective ruler of the government. Bouterse left the army in late 1992 and went into business and politics, heading the National Democratic Party (NDP) and remaining a prominent if controversial national figure.

Bouterse and his pro-military party (NDP) have consistently tried to obstruct court proceedings, which began in 2007. In 2012, the NDP-controlled National Assembly passed an amnesty law giving him immunity but a court ruling later invalidated that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Building a better battery with machine learning and artificial intelligence

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Cardinals' Shaw suspended for betting on games

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw has been suspended until at least the end of the 2020 season for betting on National Football League games, the league said on Friday. The NFL said in a statement an investigation uncovered no evid...

UPDATE 2-U.S. panel sets deadline for Trump to decide participation in impeachment hearings

A U.S. congressional panel on Friday gave President Donald Trump one week to say whether his legal counsel intends to introduce evidence and call witnesses in upcoming impeachment proceedings that could lead to formal charges of misconduct ...

Two killed by knifeman as terror returns to London Bridge

A man wearing a suspected hoax explosive device knifed two people to death in a terror attack on Friday before being shot dead by police on London Bridge. Three more people were injured in the stabbing spree which revived memories of a thre...

Christian association files PIL before Bombay HC against film 'TONY'

Christian Reform United People Association CRUPA supported by Bhartiya Mahakranti Sena BMS on Friday filed a public interest litigation before the Bombay High Court with regard to a movie named TONY. The movie is written and directed by Vip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019