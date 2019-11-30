International Development News
REFILE-London Bridge attacker already convicted of an Islamist terrorism-related offence- report

A man who stabbed two people to death in London and injured three more on Friday before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders, in what the authorities called a terrorist attack, had been convicted of an "Islamist terrorism-related offence", The Times newspaper reported.

He was released from prison about a year ago after agreeing to wear an electronic tag, The Times said, citing unnamed government sources.

