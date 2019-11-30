China arrests Belizean citizen over meddling in Hong Kong affairs
China arrested a citizen of Belize in its southern city of Guangzhou for allegedly meddling in the affairs of Hong Kong, the official Guangdong Communist Party newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the relevant national security department.
Lee Henley Hu Xiang, a Belizean businessman who lives in China, had funded "hostile forces" in the United States and supported activities that led to chaos in Hong Kong, the Southern Daily said.
Lee was suspected of violating national security laws and arrested on Nov. 26 by the Guangzhou State Security bureau, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Guangzhou
- Hong Kong
- United States
ALSO READ
Beyond Baby Shark: creator of viral hit eyes China with dinosaurs
LvYue Group Completed Several Hundred Million Dollars in Series A and A+ Financing Led by Tencent, Sequoia China, Baidu Capital and Goldman Sachs
UPDATE 1-U.S. and China 'getting close' to trade deal -White House economic adviser
Xinhua Silk Road: Direct container shipping route from Central China's Wuhan to Japan scheduled to operate from Nov. 28
Hong Kong stocks set for worst week in over 3 months; China flat