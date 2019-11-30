International Development News
Development News Edition

China arrests Belizean citizen over meddling in Hong Kong affairs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 12:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 12:41 IST
China arrests Belizean citizen over meddling in Hong Kong affairs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China arrested a citizen of Belize in its southern city of Guangzhou for allegedly meddling in the affairs of Hong Kong, the official Guangdong Communist Party newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the relevant national security department.

Lee Henley Hu Xiang, a Belizean businessman who lives in China, had funded "hostile forces" in the United States and supported activities that led to chaos in Hong Kong, the Southern Daily said.

Lee was suspected of violating national security laws and arrested on Nov. 26 by the Guangzhou State Security bureau, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyundai set to export Venue to Latin America, Africa

Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said it is gearing up to export its compact SUV Venue to various markets including Africa and Latin America. The left-hand drive LHD version of Venue is under development and is planned to be exported to the ...

UPDATE 2-London Bridge attacker had been convicted of terrorism offences but released last year

The 28-year-old British man who killed two people in a stabbing spree on London Bridge before police shot him dead had previously been convicted of terrorism offences and was released from prison last year.Sporting a fake suicide vest and w...

Jharkhand elections: 46.83 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm

The voter turnout in thirteen Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand stood at 46.83 per cent till 1 pm on Saturday, according to the Election Commission of India. The first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections is underway. The elections will...

New electro-optical device may lead to faster processors: Study

Researchers have created a novel device which bridges the fields of optical and electronic computing, an advance that may lead to faster and more energy efficient memories and processors. The researchers, including those from the University...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019