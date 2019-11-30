International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-London attacker released last year after terrorism offences, prompting recriminations

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:32 IST
UPDATE 5-London attacker released last year after terrorism offences, prompting recriminations
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The 28-year-old British man who killed two people in a stabbing spree on London Bridge before police shot him dead had been released from prison after a previous conviction for terrorism offenses, prompting political recriminations ahead of an election. Wearing a fake suicide vest and wielding knives, Usman Khan went on the rampage on Friday afternoon at a conference on criminal rehabilitation beside London Bridge. He was wrestled to the ground by bystanders and then shot dead by police.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who faces a snap election on Dec. 12, said it was a terrorist attack and vowed to end a practice whereby serious offenders can be automatically let out of prison early, as the opposition attacked the policy. Khan, whose family is from Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, was convicted in 2012 for his part in an al-Qaeda-inspired plot to blow up the London Stock Exchange. He was released in December 2018 subject to conditions.

"This individual was known to authorities, having been convicted in 2012 for terrorism offenses," Britain's top counter-terrorism police officer, Neil Basu, said in a statement. "Clearly, a key line of inquiry now is to establish how he came to carry out this attack." Two people - a man and a woman - were killed in the attack, which took place days before London is due to host NATO leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump. A man and two women were injured and remain in hospital, Basu said.

Police searched an address in Stafford, central England, as they continued their investigation. The opposition Labour Party criticized the government's record on crime.

"There are big questions that need to be answered," London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the most senior opposition politician in Britain in a position of power, told Sky News. "One of the important tools judges had when it came to dealing with dangerous, convicted criminals... was their ability to give an indeterminate sentence to protect the public," he said. "(That) was taken away from them by this government."

ELECTION ATTACK During the 2017 election campaign, London Bridge was the scene of an attack when three militants drove a van into pedestrians and then attacked people in the surrounding area, killing eight people and injuring at least 48.

Islamic State said its fighters were responsible for that attack, but the British authorities have cast doubt on those claims. The 2017 attack focused attention on cuts to policing since the governing Conservatives took power in 2010. Johnson said sentencing rules needed to be toughened up.

"I have long said that this system simply isn't working," he said after visiting the scene of the attack. "It does not make sense for us, as a society, to be putting people convicted of terrorist offenses, serious violent offenses, out on early release."

The Conservatives defended an independent decision taken a few weeks ago to lower Britain's terrorism threat level. Friday's attack, just 13 days before an election that could decide the fate of Britain's exit from the European Union, prompted political leaders to scale back campaigning.

The campaign so far has focused on Brexit and the health service but is likely to include crime over the coming days as the Conservatives seek to minimize the fallout from the incident. Queen Elizabeth sent her sympathies to those affected by the attack and praised those who intervened to thwart the assailant.

"I express my enduring thanks to the police and emergency services, as well as the brave individuals who put their own lives at risk to selflessly help and protect others," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

India and Japan urge all countries to take resolute action to root out terrorist safe havens and eliminate financing channels for terrorism.

India and Japan urge all countries to take resolute action to root out terrorist safe havens and eliminate financing channels for terrorism....

Apple says to 'carefully' examine Crimea map controversy

Moscow, Nov 30 AFP Apple said on Saturday it was going to carefully examine its controversial decision to show the annexed Crimea peninsula as part of Russia on maps and weather apps which has caused an outcry in Ukraine. Russian lawmakers ...

India and Japan call upon Pak to take resolute and irreversible action against terror networks and fully comply with international commitments.

India and Japan call upon Pak to take resolute and irreversible action against terror networks and fully comply with international commitments....

Haryana Cong alleges Rs 5,000 cr 'mining scam' under Khattar-led govt; demands probe

The Haryana Congress on Saturday alleged that a mining scam of Rs 5,000 crore had taken place during the previous BJP-led government in the state and demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge. The main opposition party in the state als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019