International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Maltese businessman Fenech charged with complicity to murder in journalist case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 04:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 04:32 IST
UPDATE 3-Maltese businessman Fenech charged with complicity to murder in journalist case
Fenech's alleged ties to ministers and senior officials have also spawned a political crisis for the government of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who appeared close to resigning on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

One of Malta's wealthiest men, Yorgen Fenech, was charged in a Valletta court on Saturday with complicity to murder in the car bomb killing of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017. The leveling of official charges against Fenech marked a milestone in the investigation into the murder of Caruana Galizia, a campaigning journalist who investigated and exposed corruption. Fenech's alleged ties to ministers and senior officials have also spawned a political crisis for the government of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who appeared close to resigning on Saturday.

Fenech pleaded not guilty to the charge of complicity to murder and to other charges related to the case, which include membership of a criminal gang, and conspiracy to cause an explosion. In a statement, Muscat told Reuters he would speak about his future after the hearing. Official sources said he was expected to announce his resignation later in the evening or on Sunday.

No official statement has been issued. Asked about this before Fenech was charged, a spokesman for the prime minister said that Muscat "has pledged various times he wants to see this case through. He will make announcements in due course".

HUSHED COURTROOM

Fenech, 38, who was until this month chief executive of one of Malta's largest companies, the property-to-energy Tumas Group conglomerate, was taken to court in handcuffs in a police van under a heavy armed police escort almost two years to the day since three other men were charged with having set off the bomb that killed the journalist on Oct. 16, 2017.

The three have pleaded not guilty and are still awaiting trial. Dressed in a charcoal suit and dark glasses, shaven-headed Fenech stood up to hear the charges in a hushed courtroom less than a meter away from the three sons of Caruana Galizia, who were also joined in the courtroom by her husband Peter, her parents, Michael and Rose Vella, and her sisters.

With music from a nearby bar drifting into the courtroom, the businessman made no application for bail. Fenech said when he spoke to journalists on Friday that the "truth will come out" and, in court filings, he has made clear he intends to implicate other key members of Muscat's government, in both the murder plot and other corruption.

Sources briefed on the murder investigation told Reuters that police regard Fenech as the mastermind of the journalist's killing. But, in court filings, Fenech has tried to implicate Muscat's former chief of staff Keith Schembri, who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder but released without charge two days later. Immediately after the hearing, the family of Caruana Galizia urged authorities to continue to probe into who else was involved in the murder.

The family said: "We now expect the Prime Minister to leave office, and parliament, with immediate effect to allow a free and full investigation into his and Keith Schembri's role in Daphne's assassination."

MIDDLEMAN

Fenech was arrested on Nov. 20 on his luxury yacht as he allegedly attempted to leave the island, days after another man, Melvin Theuma, was arrested in a money-laundering case and immediately told police he had been the middleman in the murder plot and offered information in return for a pardon. The Maltese government accepted Theuma's pardon request but later turned down another request for a pardon by Fenech.

Muscat has been in power since 2013, having won two general elections in a row, the last in 2017. His Labour Party is expected to hold a leadership election in January. Schembri, a close friend, and right-hand-man of Muscat, and former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi both resigned on Tuesday.

Neither Schembri or his lawyers have commented since his resignation or arrest. He previously denied any wrongdoing. Mizzi on Tuesday denied any business links with Fenech and any wrongdoing. Caruana Galizia had reported that Schembri and Mizzi owned secret companies in Panama. Leaked emails indicated those same companies intended to earn money from an offshore company called 17 Black. Last November, an investigation by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/article/us-malta-daphne-offshore-exclusive/exclusive-mystery-company-named-by-murdered-maltese-journalist-is-linked-to-power-station-developer-idUSKCN1NE18M and the Times of Malta showed that 17 Black was owned by Fenech.

There is no evidence that funds were ever transferred to Mizzi and Schembri, and Mizzi has denied any connection with 17 Black or the murder. Caruana Galizia, 53, was killed by a car bomb as she drove out of her home in Bidnija, seven miles (11 km) from Valletta, just half an hour after writing a blog describing Schembri as "a crook".

Investigators subsequently told a court that the bomb was set off from a yacht off Valletta harbor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Flyers top Canadiens in OT as win streak hits 4

Ivan Provorovs near end-to-end rush in overtime gave the visiting Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Provorovs sixth goal of the season gave Philadelphia its second overtime victory over the Canadiens thi...

Soccer-Saudi Arabia beat Bahrain to secure first Gulf Cup win

Saudi Arabia scored in each half to beat Bahrain 2-0 on Saturday and secure their first victory at the Arabian Gulf Cup.Striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan put Saudi Arabia ahead after 29 minutes and defender Mohammed Al-Khabrani doubled the lead wi...

UPDATE 3-Maltese businessman Fenech charged with complicity to murder in journalist case

One of Maltas wealthiest men, Yorgen Fenech, was charged in a Valletta court on Saturday with complicity to murder in the car bomb killing of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017. The leveling of official charges agains...

Golf-Johnson out of World Challenge, still planning on Presidents Cup

American World number four Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from next weeks Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas but says he will be fit for the Presidents Cup the following week. Johnson, who has not played since having left knee surgery in ear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019