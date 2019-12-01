International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-At least 14 killed in bloody gunfight in northern Mexico

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Piedras Negras
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 09:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 09:31 IST
UPDATE 3-At least 14 killed in bloody gunfight in northern Mexico
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ten suspected cartel gunmen and four police were killed during a shootout on Saturday in a Mexican town near the U.S. border, days after U.S. President Donald Trump raised bilateral tensions by saying he would designate the gangs as terrorists. The government of the northern state of Coahuila said state police clashed at midday with a group of heavily armed gunmen riding in pickup trucks in the small town of Villa Union, about 40 miles (65 km) southwest of the border city of Piedras Negras.

Standing outside the Villa Union mayor's bullet-ridden offices, Coahuila Governor Miguel Angel Riquelme told reporters the state had acted "decisively" to tackle the cartel henchmen. Four police were killed and six were injured, he said. The fighting went on for more than an hour, during which ten gunmen were killed, three of them by security forces in pursuit of the gang members, Riquelme said.

At about noon, heavy gunfire began ringing out in Villa Union, and a convoy of armed pickup trucks could be seen moving around the town, according to video clips posted by social media users. Others showed plumes of smoke rising from the town. Reuters could not vouch for the authenticity of the images.

An unspecified number of people were also missing, including some who were at the mayor's office, the governor said. Riquelme said authorities had identified 14 vehicles involved in the attack and seized more than a dozen guns. The governor said he believed the gunmen were members of the Cartel of the Northeast, which is from Tamaulipas state to the east.

The outbreak of violence occurred during a testing week for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who on Friday said he would not accept any foreign intervention in Mexico to deal with violent criminal gangs after Trump's comments. Lopez Obrador said Mexico would handle the problem, a view echoed by Riquelme as he spoke to reporters.

"I don't think that Mexico needs intervention. I think Mexico needs collaboration and cooperation," said Riquelme, whose party is in opposition to Lopez Obrador. "We're convinced that the state has the power to overcome the criminals." In an interview aired on Tuesday, Trump said he planned to designate the cartels as terrorist organizations, sparking concerns the move could serve as a prelude to the United States trying to intervene unilaterally in Mexico.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is due to visit Mexico next week to discuss cooperation over security. Lopez Obrador took office a year ago pledging to pacify the country after more than a decade of gang-fueled violence.

A series of recent security lapses has raised questions about the left-leaning administration's strategy. Criticism has focused on the Nov. 4 massacre of nine women and children of U.S.-Mexican origin from Mormon communities in northern Mexico, and the armed forces' release of a captured son of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman under pressure from cartel gunmen in the city of Culiacan.

Coahuila has a history of gang violence, although the homicide total in the state that borders Texas is well below where it was seven years ago. National homicide figures are pushing record levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

ISIS claims London knife-attack

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the knife-attack in central London where a convicted terrorist killed two people before being shot dead by police. The group via its propaganda Amaq news agency said on Saturday ...

Fadnavis' haste to come to power sank BJP in Maharashtra: Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis haste to attain power and childish comments sank the BJP in Maharashtra and the latter became the opposition leader. With the coming together of Shi...

MG Motor retails 3,239 Hector units in November

MG Motor India on Sunday said it has retailed 3,239 Hector units in November. The sustained momentum highlights how our debut offering in India continues to win the hearts of our customers, MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said i...

PM greets BSF on its raising day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to Border Security Force personnel on the organisations 55th raiding day. Greetings to all BSF personnel and their families on BSFs Raising Day. This force has been diligently protec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019