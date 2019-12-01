International Development News
Development News Edition

New EU Commission head to start with climate summit, Africa trip

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 20:53 IST
New EU Commission head to start with climate summit, Africa trip
Image Credit: Pixabay

The new head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend a climate summit in Madrid and travel to Africa in her first week in the job, highlighting two of the key priorities for the EU executive over the next five years. Von der Leyen has set high targets in the European Union's policy to combat climate change, pledging to reduce the bloc's carbon emissions by at least 50% by 2030.

On Sunday, her first day at the helm, she repeated to journalists her objective to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, meaning carbon emissions should be fully offset by measures that cut CO2, like planting trees. Emphasizing the importance of the "Green Deal", she will be in Madrid on Monday for the opening of the United Nations climate change conference, known formally as COP25.

That will be followed by legislative proposals from the Commission, expected on Dec. 11, aimed at turning her targets into legal texts that will need to be approved by EU states and lawmakers. Her foreign policy priorities have so far been less clear.

"On Friday, I am going to do my first trip outside the EU. That will be to Africa," von der Leyen told reporters, in another symbolic move meant to show Europe's increased focus on the continent. The EU is a major trading partner with, and aid donors to, African countries. It has promised more investment to the continent to better tap its economic potential and stem the flow of African economic migrants who attempt perilous crossings of the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

Von der Leyen said she would go to Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, to meet Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October, and President Sahle-Work Zewde, the only woman to hold such a position in Africa. She will also meet Moussa Faki, the chairman of the African Union Commission, which has its headquarters in Addis Ababa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Comoros seeks $4.6 in investment to climb out of poverty

Comoros President Azali Assoumani said he is looking to raise 4.2 billion euros 4.63 billion at an investment conference this week as he seeks to consolidate political stability and improve the economy ahead of elections next year.The India...

Ronaldo rescues a point as Juve slip at home to Sassuolo

Milan, Dec 1 AFP Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a 2-2 draw for Juventus at home against Sassuolo on Sunday but the result left the way open for Inter Milan to take top spot in Serie A. We didnt use our heads, lamented Juventus boss Maurizio Sarr...

Nearly 70 dead in Syria regime clashes with Idlib militants

Two days of clashes between regime forces and armed groups in Syrias last major opposition bastion have killed nearly 70 on both sides, undermining a months-long ceasefire agreement, a war monitor said Sunday. The battles in the northwester...

Nepal President Bhandari declares South Asian Games open

The 13th South Asian Games formally kicked off on Sunday with Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari declaring them open during a colourful ceremony at the Dasharath Stadium here. Bhandaris formal announcement to open the Games featuring the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019