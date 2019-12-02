International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Shootouts in northern Mexican town kill 21, fueling debate on cartels

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 01:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 01:43 IST
UPDATE 3-Shootouts in northern Mexican town kill 21, fueling debate on cartels
Image Credit: Pixabay

Clashes between police and suspected cartel gunmen in a northern Mexican town killed 21 people this weekend, authorities said, adding fuel to bilateral tensions sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to designate the drug gangs as terrorists. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is pushing a less confrontational approach to subduing the cartels, repeated on Sunday that he would not accept any intervention from abroad while doubling down on his strategy of containment.

The government of the northern state of Coahuila said local security forces killed seven gunmen early on Sunday, adding to 10 others who were shot dead during exchanges in and around the small town of Villa Union not far from the Texas border. Four police were also killed and six wounded in the shootouts, which stunned residents of the town around midday on Saturday, sparking alarm on social media and fresh criticism of the government's approach to handling the powerful gangs.

Riding into town in a convoy of heavily armed pickups, gunmen sprayed the offices of the mayor of Villa Union with bullets and fought police for more than an hour. Heavy gunfire echoed through the town on videos broadcast on social media and local television.

Most of the downed gunmen, who were suspected members of the Cartel of the Northeast from Tamaulipas state to the east, were killed by state police in pursuit of the raiding party after it fled the town, Coahuila's government said. The events in Villa Union add to a series of recent security lapses that have raised questions about Lopez Obrador's policy.

During a speech in front of tens of thousands of supporters on the first anniversary of his presidency, Lopez Obrador again said Mexico would handle its security problems, in a nod to Trump's comments earlier in the week. "We won't accept any kind of intervention, we're a sovereign, free country," the 66-year-old veteran leftist said in Mexico City's Zocalo central square.

Trump's remarks have stirred concerns in Mexico that Washington could try to take unilateral action to crush the drug cartels. U.S. Attorney General William Barr is due to visit the country next week to discuss cooperation on security. U.S. and Mexican criticism has focused on the Nov. 4 massacre of nine women and children of U.S.-Mexican origin from Mormon communities in northern Mexico, and the armed forces' release of a captured son of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman under pressure from cartel gunmen in the city of Culiacan.

Critics accuse Lopez Obrador of caving into the gangs, but he defended the Culiacan episode during the speech, saying the release of Ovidio Guzman had prevented unnecessary bloodshed. "Our adversaries can say we showed weakness, but nothing is more important than people's lives," he said.

Homicides reached record levels in Mexico last year and are on track to surpass that total this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

China's accuses UN rights chief of 'inappropriate' interference

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 10 killed in Burkina Faso church attack: Security sources

At least 10 people including children were killed in an attack on a church in eastern Burkina Faso where places of worship have already suffered several Islamist assaults, security sources said. The attack took place on Sunday.The victims w...

Jags' Minshew replaces turnover-prone Foles at halftime

Gardner Minshew replaced Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles at the start of the second half Sunday with the Jaguars trailing the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-0. Foles was 7 of 14 for 93 yards with one interception and two lost fumbles ...

At least 10 killed in Burkina Faso church attack: Security sources

Ouagadougou, Dec 2 AFP At least 10 people including children were killed in an attack on a church in eastern Burkina Faso where places of worship have already suffered several Islamist assaults, security sources said. The attack took place ...

Vikings WR Thielen ruled out vs. Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen was downgraded to out for Monday nights game at the Seattle Seahawks due to his hamstring injury, the team announced Sunday. Thielen will miss his third straight game and fourth in the past five due t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019