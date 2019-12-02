International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-United States requests extradition of ex-Autonomy boss Lynch from UK

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 05:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 05:34 IST
UPDATE 1-United States requests extradition of ex-Autonomy boss Lynch from UK
Image Credit:

The United States has formally requested the extradition of Michael Lynch, the British tech billionaire who sold his data company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard (HP) in an ill-fated $11.1 billion deal, to face charges including securities fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy.

The U.S. embassy in London submitted the extradition request on Nov. 21 for Lynch to stand trial in the United States, according to a court filing dated Dec. 1. Lynch, once hailed as Britain's answer to Bill Gates is currently battling the American IT giant in London's High Court.

HP is seeking damages of $5 billion from Lynch and Sushovan Hussain, the former chief financial officer of Autonomy, alleging that they inflated the value of the company before selling it. HP took an $8.8 billion write-down a year after buying Autonomy. Lynch has denied the accusations, saying HP mismanaged the acquisition. He is counter-suing for loss and damages.

The extradition order relates to Lynch's indictment in San Francisco on 17 counts including wire fraud, conspiracy and securities fraud, which carries a maximum term of 25 years in prison. A spokesman for Lynch has said the charges are "baseless and egregious".

Hussain has already been sentenced in San Francisco, receiving a five-year prison term and a $4 million fine in May. He was also ordered to forfeit $6.1 million after being convicted on 16 counts of wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy. Hussain was granted bail in June while he appeals his conviction. In allowing the appeal, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said it raised a "substantial question" of law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Tired of your ordinary earthly vacations Some day soon you might be able to board a rocket and get a room with a view - of the whole planet - from a hotel in space.At least, that is the sales pitch of several companies racing to become the ...

Rams rack up 549 yards in rout of Cardinals

Jared Goff threw for 424 yards and connected on his first touchdown pass in over a month and the visiting Los Angeles Rams boosted their shrinking playoff hopes by rolling to a 34-7 victory Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals. Goff threw two ...

Last-second field goal lifts Broncos over Chargers

Brandon McManus kicked a game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired and rookie quarterback Drew Lock passed for two touchdowns in his NFL debut to lift the host Denver Broncos to a 23-20 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sund...

White House tells House Democrats that it will not participate in Wednesday impeachment hearing

The White House said in a letter on Sunday to the chairman of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee that President Donald Trump would not send representation to a Wednesday impeachment hearing. Pat Cipollone, counsel to the presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019