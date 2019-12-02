HC asks Kolkata hospital to compensate kin of girl who died

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed a private super-specialty hospital here to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of a girl who died following a "botched up" operation. Upholding an order of compensation of Rs 5 lakh given by the West Bengal Health Commission, Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya directed the hospital authorities to pay the family within 15 days.

The 14-year old girl was admitted to the hospital in the south-eastern part of the city for a gallbladder stone operation on March 18. She died two months after the medical procedure.

Alleging that she died due to a botched up operation at the hospital, the family of the girl moved the West Bengal Health Commission. After hearing both the parties, the commission awarded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

Challenging the directions, the hospital authorities moved the high court, claiming that the commission has no power to order a compensation. The high court upheld the commission's order, while noting that it has the authority to award compensation of up to Rs 50 lakh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)