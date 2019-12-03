Left Menu
Honduran president eyes debt renegotiation with multilateral lenders

  Updated: 03-12-2019 00:18 IST
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Monday he would like to renegotiate the Central American country's debt with multilateral organizations such as the World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank.

"Honduras will continue to invest to address the climate change crisis. That's why I believe it is just and moral to request the renegotiation of debt maturities with multilateral banks, as well as bilateral banks," Hernandez said on Twitter.

Hernandez did not go into detail, but in a speech at a two-week global climate summit in Madrid said he would seek the "support" of the World Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, European Investment Bank and Central American Bank for Economic Integration.

