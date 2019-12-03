Senior U.S. State Department official confirms release of Lebanon military aid
The United States has released military aid to Lebanon, a senior State Department official confirmed on Monday.
Earlier on Monday, a congressional aide told Reuters the Trump administration had lifted a hold on security assistance to Lebanon, allowing for the release of $105 million. It was not immediately clear why the aid was blocked or released.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
