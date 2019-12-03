Left Menu
Development News Edition

Submit plan to stop discharge of sewage, industrial effluents in sea: NGT to coastal states, UTs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 15:01 IST
Submit plan to stop discharge of sewage, industrial effluents in sea: NGT to coastal states, UTs

The National Green Tribunal directed all coastal states and Union Territories on Tuesday to submit action plan to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to prevent sewage and industrial effluents from being discharged in sea. The green panel directed that the relevant information be furnished to the CPCB within one month from Tuesday, failing which defaulting states and Union Territories will be liable to pay Rs 10 lakh each month till compliance.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the CPCB report about the status of compliance with regard to pollution laws in all coastal areas in the country, particularly with regard to discharge of untreated and industrial and municipal effluents and solid waste, is incomplete. "Accordingly, we direct the CPCB to submit a comprehensive status report which regard to coastal pollution by way of classification of coastal areas in priority-I to V within three months positively," the bench said.

The NGT further directed that a copy of this order be sent to all chief secretaries and state pollution control boards of all coastal states -- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry and CPCB by email. The tribunal said it is necessary to ensure that water at the beaches remains fit for bathing and survival of aquatic life, fishing and contact sports in accordance with Sea Water Criteria in terms of directions of the CPCB.

It noted that India has a coastline of about 7,555 km, of which about 5,400 km belong to peninsular India and the remaining to the Andaman and Nicobar, and the Lakshadweep Islands. "With less than 0.25 per cent of the world coastline, India houses 63 million people, approximately 11 per cent of global population living in low lying coastal areas. The coast also includes 77 cities, including some of the largest and most dense urban agglomerations – Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi and Visakhapatnam," the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi and Justice K Ramakrishnan, noted.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Lt Gen Sarvadaman Singh Oberoi (retd) seeking direction to formulate an action plan to restore sea water quality along the Indian Coastal areas. It has referred to a CPCB report on 'Classification of Indian Coasts and Conflicts' (1982-86) referring to marine pollution by sewage and other discharge in violation of environment laws.

According to the applicant, certain coastal areas are critically polluted on account of dumping of sewerage and waste. "Over 80 per cent of marine pollution is from land based sources -- industrial, agricultural and urban. Municipal sewage is the main source of pollution. Aquaculture Authority, Government of India, has issued guidelines that Aquafarms having area of five hectares and above should have Effluent Treatment System (ETS).

Discharge of untreated sewage and effluents in sea is continuing in large scale," the plea said. While pollution of marine coastline is on gradual increase, the plea said that National Coastal Zone Management Authority has been constituted but the problem of marine pollution is yet to be tackled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Swissôtel Kolkata Appoints Jameson Solomon as its New General Manager

KOLKATA, Dec. 3, 2019 PRNewswire -- Swisstel Kolkata, part of Accor group announced the appointment of Jameson Solomon as the new General Manager. A seasoned professional, Solomon has more than two decades of experience in Hotel Management...

Face mask may help overcome breathing problems during sleep: Study

A face mask can improve breathing in people suffering from the condition sleep apnoea, which is related to snoring, according to a study assessing more than 200 patients. The researchers, including those from Imperial College in London, sai...

Malaysian ex-leader Najib takes stand in 1MDB trial

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 3 AFP Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was a victim of the multi-million dollar 1MDB scandal that saw state coffers drained on his watch, his lawyer said Tuesday, as the ex-premier gave evidence in his own fraud...

10,860 cases under IBC pending before NCLT at the end of Sep: Govt

As many as 10,860 cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code were pending before the National Company Law Tribunal at the end of September 2019, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. As per the data provided by National Company Law Tribun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019