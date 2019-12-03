Finland's president accepts PM's resignation, asks govt to stay on in caretaker role

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto asked the current administration to remain as a caretaker government after accepting the resignation of Prime Minister Antti Rinne's five-party coalition on Tuesday.

"I accept your resignation request, but at the same time I ask your cabinet to continue as a caretaker government until a new government is in place," Niinisto said as he met Rinne at the presidential residency.

Social Democrat Rinne was forced out after the Centre Party, part of the ruling coalition, said it had lost confidence in the prime minister over the government's handling of a two-week postal strike.

