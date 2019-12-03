Left Menu
Development News Edition

No coercive step against WB Cong leader, HC to police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 18:46 IST
No coercive step against WB Cong leader, HC to police

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal police not to take any coercive step against state Congress leader Sanmoy Bandopadhyay, whose arrest in October for "violating" the Cyber Crime Act had led to a political furore. Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya also directed the police to preserve video footage of his arrest from his residence and incarceration at Khardah police station in North 24 Parganas district.

The court directed the police not to take any coercive step against Bandopadhyay, a Congress spokesman in West Bengal, till further orders. Bandopadhyay had moved the high court seeking quashing of the FIR against him by the police, claiming that it was based on trumped-up charges. He also alleged that he was subjected to physical torture at the Khardah police station on the night of his arrest.

The court posted the matter for further hearing in January again. Bandopadhyay, who was arrested by Purulia district police for alleged violation of the Cyber Crime Act on October 17, was granted bail by a court there after three days.

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had accused the police of arresting Bandopadhyay for circulating posts critical of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Bandopadhyay's arrest is a classic example of intolerance of the highest order, Chowdhury had alleged.

Reacting to the allegations, senior TMC leader and party chief whip in state Assembly, Nirmal Ghosh had said Bandopadhyay was arrested as there were several criminal charges against him and claimed that it had nothing to do with criticism of the state government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Brazil GDP surprise shows economy in better shape than thought

Brazils economy appears to be on a stronger footing than most observers had believed, official figures showed on Tuesday, with growth in the third quarter beating expectations and previous readings going back to last year being revised high...

COLUMN-Hedge funds pile into petroleum on rosier economic outlook: Kemp

Hedge funds resumed heavy buying of crude oil and petroleum products last week, with the previous weeks bout of profit-taking halted by increasing optimism over the global economy and hopes for more output cuts by Saudi Arabia.Futures and o...

Indian men's TT team achieves best ever ranking

The Indian mens table tennis team on Tuesday achieved its best ever ranking by moving up to the eighth spot in the latest ITTF rankings. The Indian team comprising World No. 30 G Sathiyan and World No. 36 Sharath Kamal, is tied with ninth p...

Meticulous data analysis brought my eureka moment: Subramanian

It was meticulous data analysis for about eight hours everyday and burning the midnight oil that helped him zero in on the crash site, says Chennai based software engineer Shanmuga Subramanian credited for helping US space agency NASA to di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019