Bill passed for merger of UTs of Dadra &Nagar Haveli and Daman &Diu

Shri Reddy said that there will be no change in administration and service conditions and reservations.

Informing about the rationale behind bringing the amendment, Shri Reddy said that there are two secretariats and parallel departments which consume infrastructure and manpower in each Union territory.

Parliament passed the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019 today. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy addressed the Rajya Sabha and said that the bill has been brought to provide for merger of union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, in view of fruitful utilization of manpower, improve administrative efficiency, reduce administrative expenses and improve service delivery as well as facilitate better monitoring of schemes. It would also ensure better cadre management of employees, he added.

Shri Reddy said that there will be no change in administration and service conditions and reservations. Similarly, there will be no change in the status of Group III and IV employees. The merger would bring about administrative convenience, speedy development and effective implementation of central and state government schemes. The new entity would be called the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and would be governed under the jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court, he added.

Informing about the rationale behind bringing the amendment, Shri Reddy said that there are two secretariats and parallel departments which consume infrastructure and manpower in each Union territory. The Administrator, Secretaries, and Heads of certain departments functions in both the Union territories on alternate days affecting their availability to people and monitoring the functioning of subordinate staff. The subordinate employees of both the Union territories are separate. Further, various departments of the Government of India have to co-ordinate with both the Union territories separately, causing duplication of works.

Having two separate constitutional and administrative entities in both the Union territories leads to a lot of duplicities, inefficiency, and wasteful expenditure. Further, this also causes an unnecessary financial burden on the Government. Besides these, there are various challenges for cadre management and career progression of employees. The availability of more officers and infrastructure would help in the more efficient implementation of flagship schemes of the government, the Shri Reddy said.

The bill was earlier passed by Lok Sabha on November 27, 2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)

