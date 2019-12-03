Left Menu
EU says will seek immediate talks with U.S. over French digital tax

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union will seek immediate talks with the United States on how to solve a dispute over France's new digital service tax, the EU delegation to the United States said on Tuesday.

"We remain of the view that the WTO (World Trade Organization) is the place to address any trade disputes," a representative of the EU delegation said in a statement. "The European Union will, therefore, seek immediate discussions with the United States on how to solve this issue amicably to prevent a dispute at the WTO."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

