Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mercosur presidents meet, stung by U.S. metal tariffs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 00:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 00:13 IST
Mercosur presidents meet, stung by U.S. metal tariffs

The presidents of South America's Mercosur trade bloc meet on Wednesday under the cloud of tariffs restored by U.S. President Donald Trump on steel and aluminum imports from its two largest members, Brazil and Argentina.

Hobbled by political differences and government changeovers, the four-nation common market is not expected to take a joint stance against Trump's surprise move on Monday, which shocked South American officials and left them scrambling for answers. Argentine Production Minister Dante Sica said on Tuesday that Argentina and Brazil will hold a bilateral meeting at the summit to discuss the U.S. tariffs.

But Argentina's President Mauricio Macri has less than a week left in office and his left-leaning Peronist successor, Alberto Fernandez, has sparred openly with Brazil's right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, who called the incoming leader a "red bandit." Uruguay, where conservative President-elect Luis Lacalle Pou will take office in March, will be represented at the Mercosur summit by Vice President Lucia Topolansky.

Given the changeovers, the summit will not be able to agree on the main item on the agenda, reducing a common external tariff that has been in place for more than two decades and Brazil is pushing to lower, a senior Brazilian diplomat said. Pedro Miguel da Costa e Silva, head of regional negotiations at Brazil's foreign ministry, told Reuters that any decision would have to wait for the new Argentine government to lay out its policies.

On Thursday, the leaders of the four nations, including Paraguayan President Mario Abdo, will formally sign Mercosur's free trade accord with the European Union, completed in June after 20 years of negotiations. The agreement, currently undergoing legal scrubbing and translation into two dozen languages, must still be ratified by the legislatures of the Mercosur and EU member states.

The question is whether Fernandez, a protectionist, will try once in office to reopen the deal, as he has said he intends to do, to re-negotiate parts that do not suit Argentina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

In China, coal creeps back in as slowing economy overshadows climate change ambitions

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Argentina's president-elect says cabinet 'chosen,' some names revealed

Argentinas incoming cabinet has already been chosen and will be revealed on Friday, President-elect Alberto Fernandez said on Tuesday, while his team confirmed a few major picks, including the incoming foreign minister and chief of staff.As...

UPDATE 4-U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ending 2020 presidential bid

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ended her 2020 presidential bid on Tuesday, abandoning a campaign that began with promise for a rising star in the Democratic Party but faltered as she struggled to raise money or make a compelling case for her ca...

UPDATE 5-Democrats accuse Trump of abusing power, obstructing impeachment probe

Democrats on Tuesday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of abusing power to win re-election in 2020, saying in a report that will form the basis of any formal impeachment charges that he solicited foreign interference, undermined national ...

Tamil Nadu: Flood warning issued to five districts as water-level rises in Vaigai dam

Madurai district collector on Tuesday issued a flood warning to five Southern districts on downstream Vaigai dam as the water-level reached 66 feet, following heavy rainfall in the region. The water level in the dam touched almost 66 feet a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019