U.S. terror tag for Mexico cartels would hurt joint cooperation -minister

If the United States designates Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups, it would hamper cooperation between the two countries, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Ebrard was speaking in the Mexican Senate a few days after U.S. President Donald Trump said he planned to have Mexico's cartels classified as terrorist organizations.

