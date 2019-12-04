Left Menu
Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Harsh Vardhan's election

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 04-12-2019 11:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 11:09 IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the election of Union minister Harsh Vardhan for allegedly giving false information in his poll affidavit.

Justice Navin Chawla allowed the Centre's application which claimed that no grounds were made out for challenging the BJP leader's election.

"Application under rule 7 order 11 (of Civil Procedure Code) allowed. The writ petition is dismissed," the court said.

