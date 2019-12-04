Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Harsh Vardhan's election
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the election of Union minister Harsh Vardhan for allegedly giving false information in his poll affidavit.
Justice Navin Chawla allowed the Centre's application which claimed that no grounds were made out for challenging the BJP leader's election.
"Application under rule 7 order 11 (of Civil Procedure Code) allowed. The writ petition is dismissed," the court said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harsh Vardhan
- Navin Chawla
- Delhi High Court
- BJP
ALSO READ
Dr. Harsh Vardhan emphasizes importance of immunization as part of IMI 2.0
Biotechnology serves mankind helping to move towards economy: Dr. Harsh Vardhan
Kejriwal doing politics on Delhi's water quality instead of addressing it: Harsh Vardhan
Kejriwal doing politics instead of working on Delhi's water quality: Harsh Vardhan
No significant shortage of doctors: Minister Harsh Vardhan