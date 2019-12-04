Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Harsh Vardhan's election

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the election of Union minister Harsh Vardhan for allegedly giving false information in his poll affidavit.

Justice Navin Chawla allowed the Centre's application which claimed that no grounds were made out for challenging the BJP leader's election.

"Application under rule 7 order 11 (of Civil Procedure Code) allowed. The writ petition is dismissed," the court said.

