Man gets life term for raping minor in Kota

  • PTI
  • Kota
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:32 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:32 IST
A Rajasthan court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him for raping a 14-year-old girl two years ago. The POCSO court in Kota on Tuesday also sent the man's accomplice to jail for three years and fined him Rs 10,000.

Judge Jagendra Kumar Agrawal termed the crime "most heinous" and held Kanhaya Lal, who is in his early twenties, guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code, said Special Public Prosecutor, Lalit Kumar Sharma. Lal's accomplice, Satyanarayan, was also found guilty under sections 363 and 366 of the IPC, he said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, on the night of November 23, 2017, when the survivor went out of her home to attend nature's call, Lal abducted her at knife point, Sharma said. Lal then took the girl on a motorcycle to an isolated place and raped her, he said.

Later in the night, Satayanarayan, joined Lal and they took the minor to another place where Lal again raped her, Sharma said. The two men then dropped the survivor near her house, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

