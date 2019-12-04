Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU sedition case: HC refuses to direct AAP govt to grant sanction for prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 17:19 IST
JNU sedition case: HC refuses to direct AAP govt to grant sanction for prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to direct the AAP government to grant sanction for prosecution of former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said it cannot pass any direction in this regard and it is for the Delhi government to decide as per existing rules, policy, law and facts of that case on whether to grant approval for prosecution.

The court, while disposing of the petition, said it appeared that the petitioner, former BJP MLA Nand Kishor Garg, has some personal interest in the FIR lodged against Kumar and others in relation to the JNU sedition case of 2016. The plea has sought issuance of guidelines "for expeditious disposal of criminal cases of serious nature where there is involvement of the influential persons as accused".

On this, the court said it sees no reason to direct the government for such guidelines over and above the existing law. It said there are adequate number of judgements rendered by the various courts on this.

The petition, filed through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, alleged that Kumar's case highlights the lackadaisical approach of the government as it has "failed" to grant the sanction letter which is required prior to taking cognisance of the charge sheet. The court also refused to direct the Delhi government to constitute a high-powered committee to look into the aspects of delay in the procedural compliances which leads to delay in the administrative process for grant of sanction in criminal cases.

The bench said it sees no reason to direct the government to constitute a high-powered committee as the State has got enough number of officers and there is no need of a super panel. The police, on January 14, had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, saying they were leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the university campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

The plea has contended that such cases involving influential persons ought to be decided in a time bound manner to act as deterrence. Garg, in his plea, had claimed that if such cases are decided in a time bound fashion, it would affirm the rule of law.

The plea also said that a "speedier outcome of the cases would act as deterrence to the community as well as prevention of crimes". The petition further alleged that the Delhi government was not complying with the law of the land "as large number of cases are not being investigated on account of administrative lapses".

"This approach of the government seems to be sending message to the citizenry that the law can be differently applied to different citizen due to their proximity to the political establishment," the petition contends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP asks Maha CM to withdraw cases against Maratha reservation protestors

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking withdrawal of cases registered against protestors during Maratha reservation protests. In the letter dated December 1, Chhat...

Punjab to set up water regulation authority to check depletion of underground water

The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod for the creation of the Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority to check depletion of underground water in the state. Though the authority will be empowered to issue directions on water...

Bengal leads country in rescuing trafficked children: NGO

West Bengal leads the country in rescuing trafficked children, an NGO official has said. Saji Philip, Director of Operations of NGO International Justice Mission, at a programme held here recently, said, Of the missing children who were tr...

Government job aspirants protest cheating in recruitment exam

Government job aspirants held a protest on Wednesday against irregularities in a competitive exam conducted by a state-run board and demanded resignation of its chairman and cancellation of the recruitment test in Gujarat. Nearly 700 prote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019