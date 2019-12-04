Left Menu
Shahjahanpur law student granted bail

  • Allahabad
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 17:26 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to the law student charged with trying to extort money from Swami Chinmayanand, the BJP leader whom she has accused of rape. Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur law college where the woman studied, was arrested under section 376-C of the IPC.

In a related case, the 23-year-old woman and her three friends were booked on Chinmayanand's complaint that they had demanded Rs 5 crore from him. He alleged that they had threatened to make public video clips that showed him getting massages from the student.

