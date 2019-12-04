Manhunt ordered for suspects of killing of Constable in E Cape

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has ordered an immediate manhunt for the suspects of the senseless killing of a Constable in Coffee Bay in the Eastern Cape last night.

Two constables, who were attending to a complaint at Zindidi Location in Coffee Bay shortly before midnight, were approached by four men under the pretext that they were seeking help.

Two of the four men approached the police vehicle on the driver's side while the other two approached the vehicle from the passenger's side.

Without any warning, one of the suspects shot the driver - killing him instantly. The second police member was forced to carry the deceased member and together with the complainant they were all locked in the back of the police van.

One of the suspects drove the police vehicle to a nearby shop where they ordered security to open the gate.

They then went up to the shop-owner's house and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money and alcohol and fled in the owner's Nissan Navara leaving behind the surviving member and the complainant locked in the rear of the police vehicle.

The Navara was later found abandoned on the way to Mqanduli. The suspects also took a state-owned 9mm pistol with several rounds of ammunition from one of the police officers, a police bullet-proof vest and both members' cell phones.

"I have tasked the Provincial Commissioner in the Eastern Cape to mobilize the 72-hour Activation Plan which entails the mobilization of critical resources as an effort to ensure that no information, intelligence or evidence to successfully trace the suspects is not lost," said General Sitole.

"We will not rest until these suspects are found and brought to book for this shocking and callous murder.

"We call upon anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of these suspects to please contact our Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or one may download the SAPS MySAPSApp on any Android or iPhone."

Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Gender-based violence

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (SAPS) says they are prioritizing the handling and investigation of gender-based violence and femicide related complaints and cases, respectively.

To this end, the SAPS management has also enhanced service complaints mechanisms to cater for any service complaints related to such cases.

"Any complainant not satisfied with the services rendered by the SAPS in relation to their reported gender-based violence and femicide related cases and others is encouraged to lodge a service complaint with the National Service Complaints Call Centre which can be contacted on 080 033 3177," SAPS said.

The auto-attendant voice prompts will assist and direct the complainant on how to lodge such a service complaint. An email can also be sent to Complaintsnodalpoint@saps.gov.za.

Each Provincial Commissioner in all nine provinces also has a similar platform and the details can be accessed from the SAPS Website either through google or by using the following hyperlink:

"The purpose of this is to ensure a continued and sustained professional service as well as to ensure consequence management for poor performance by any of our policemen and women.

"Reporting of any or all poor service will help SAPS management to ensure that you receive the desired help and that any gross dereliction of duty is not repeated," said Sitole.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)