Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two directors of PMC Bank sent to police custody till Dec 11

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:53 IST
Two directors of PMC Bank sent to police custody till Dec 11

A court here on Wednesday remanded in police custody till December 11, two directors of the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, arrested in connection with the ongoing probe of a Rs 4,355 crore scam at the bank. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had arrested three PMC Bank directors- Jagdish Mookhey, Mukti Bavisi and Trupti Bane- on Tuesday.

Of them, Mookhey and Bane were produced before chief metropolitan magistrate court, which remanded them in police custody till December 11. Bavisi could not be produced before the court on Wednesday as she was admitted to a hospital for treatment, a police official said.

With the arrest of Mookhey, Bane and Bavisi, the total number of persons arrested in the case has gone up to 12. The trio was arrested following extensive interrogation in connection with credit facilities provided by the bank to the Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) and its group companies.

Mookhey was a director of the bank and member of its audit committee since 2005, whereas Bavisi was a director and member of its loans and advances committee since 2011. Bane was a member of the loan recovery committee for the period between 2010 to 2015, and of loans and advances committee since 2015.

On November 16, the EOW had arrested another director, Rajneet Singh, son of former BJP MLA Sardar Tara Singh. Those arrested earlier included three top bank officials and two promoters of real estate group HDIL- Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan- and auditors.

The EOW suspects a nexus between some of the accused and HDIL, whose mammoth loan defaults are said to have caused a liquidity crisis at the bank, leading to appointment of administrator by RBI and restrictions on withdrawal of funds. PTI AVI NP NP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Mexico to seek cooperation on arms flows with U.S. attorney general

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday his government will seek to strengthen cooperation with the United States to control the flow of arms and dollars during meetings this week with U.S. Attorney General William B...

Edulji takes a dig at Engineer during Dilip Sardesai lecture

Former India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer and ex-COA member Diana Edulji on Wednesday had a difference of opinion in public with the ex-womens team captain venting out her anger at the octogenarian for questioning her cricketing credential...

UPDATE 1-Middleman gives details to Malta court of plot to kill reporter

The self-confessed middleman in the murder of a journalist told a court on Wednesday a wealthy Maltese businessman was the brains behind the killing but said people tied to government might also be implicated. Melvin Theuma received immunit...

HC asks SIT if law student's allegations against Chinmayanand were probed

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the special investigation team if it probed the woman law students complaint against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanad, registered at the Lodhi Road police station in New Delhi. A bench of justices Man...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019