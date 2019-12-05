Left Menu
U.S. military base in Hawaii on lockdown after reports of shooting

  Updated: 05-12-2019 06:58 IST
U.S. military base in Hawaii on lockdown after reports of shooting
The U.S. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii was on lockdown on Wednesday after reports of a shooting, base officials said on Twitter. "JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard," the base said in a posting on the social network.

"The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m.," it added. "Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed." No further details were immediately available.

Officials would provide an update "when we have further information," the posting added. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is a combined U.S. Air Force and Navy Installation located 8 miles (13 km) from Honolulu.

