Rwanda: Kigali Urban Planning approves revised master plan for Kigali city

On Wednesday, a new master plan was unveiled in the city of Kigali as municipal authorities emphasize increasing public transport means by at least 70 percent in urban areas. The master plan will lay out Kigali's development roadmap for the next 30 years.

The Director of Kigali Urban Planning, Fred Mugisha said that the proposed Kigali City Master Plan would be implemented in five phases and each of which has been aligned with specific development activities expected to generate at least 1.7 million jobs in the next 30 years. The proposed master plan caters to affordable housing units on the periphery of the central business district that was one of the inputs from the citizens, who said that in the current master plan, low-income earners were being pushed away from urban settings.

"The new master plan takes into account the aspect of inclusion to ensure that everyone feels included and be motivated to implement the master plan," Fred Mugisha opined.

The outdated master plan of Kigali city was adopted in 2013 by the Rwandan authorities to improve the city's environment while also trying to promote social inclusion, sustainable economic development and access to civic facilities. The most important aspect of the master plan is to provide a road map for Kigali's future growth.