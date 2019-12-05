French police fire tear gas at protesters in Paris demonstration
French police fired tear gas and charged hooded protesters on Thursday at a demonstration in Paris against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform plan.
Railway workers, teachers and emergency room medics launched one of the biggest public sector strikes in France for decades on Thursday, determined to force Macron to abandon plans to overhaul the country's generous pension system.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
