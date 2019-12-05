Cop gets 5 years RI for sexually harassing minor girl

A police head constable was on Thursday sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment by a court here for sexually harassing a 10-year old girl, daughter of his sub-inspector friend last year. Ramanathapuram MahilaCourt judge Baghavathi Ammal sentenced Saravanan to five years RI and also imposed a fine of Rs 9,000.

If the constable failed to pay the fine, he should undergo imprisonment for a further three months, the judge said. According to the prosecution, Saravanan, head constable of Rameswaram police station, had sexually harassed the girl when she was alone at herhouse in the police housing colony on January 22, 2018.

The girl was the daughter of a sub-inspector, who was Saravanan's friend. On a complaint from the girl's parents, police registered a case against the constable under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)