Man gets 10 years in jail for sodomising minor

A district court here convicted and sentenced a 33-year-old Dahanu resident to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sodomising a 13-year-old boy. In an order issued on Thursday, district judge S S Gulhane stated that Rajesh Shingada was guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code.

He sentenced the accused to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on him. Appearing for the prosecution, additional public prosecutor D R Tare informed the court that at around midnight on March 12, the accused, a resident of Dolarpada in Maharashtra's Dahanu taluka, took the victim to a nearby jungle where he raped and sodomised him under threat..

