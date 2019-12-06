Four pleas filed in SC seeking review of Ayodhya verdict

Four separate petitions were filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking review of its November 9 verdict which cleared the way for construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. A 5-judge bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, in a unanimous verdict on November 9 decreed the entire 2.77 acre disputed land in favour of deity 'Ram Lalla' and also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque in Ayodhya.

Four separate fresh review petitions have been filed by Maulana Mufti Hasbullah, Mohd Umar, Maulana Mahfoozur Rehman and Mishbahuddin, who were party to the earlier litigation. On December 2, the first review petition in the case was filed by Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq and Uttar Pradesh President of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind saying that "complete justice" could only be done by directing reconstruction of Babri Masjid.

