Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Greece to expel Libyan ambassador over Turkey-Libya accord

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 15:40 IST
UPDATE 2-Greece to expel Libyan ambassador over Turkey-Libya accord
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Greece said on Friday it was expelling the Libyan ambassador, angered at an accord between Libya and Turkey signed on Nov. 27 that maps out a sea boundary between the two countries close to the Greek island of Crete.

Mohamed Younis AB Menfi had 72 hours to leave the country, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told a news briefing. Dendias called the Turkey-Libyan accord a "blatant violation of international law". The move did not mean Greece was severing diplomatic relations with Libya, Dendias said.

Greece had asked Libya for details of the deal last week. "The text of this agreement carries the signature of the Libyan foreign minister. It is the same person who, in September, had assured the Greek side otherwise," Dendias said.

The Libyan embassy in Athens said it had no comment. The expulsion is the latest twist in a saga of Mediterranean states jostling to claim yet-untapped oil and gas in the region.

Turkey and the internationally recognized government of Libya signed the accord defining their boundaries and a deal on expanded security and military cooperation, a step Turkey said was protecting its rights. Greece immediately shot back, calling the accord absurd because it ignored the presence of Crete between the coasts of Turkey and Libya.

"The (geographical) coordinates of this attempt to define maritime boundaries reaffirms this deal is a blatant violation of the (U.N.) Law of the Sea and the sovereign rights of Greece, and other countries," Dendias said. Egypt and Cyprus have also registered their disagreement with the pact.

Greece and Turkey are at odds over a host of issues ranging from mineral rights in the Aegean Sea to ethnically-split Cyprus. Tensions are also running high because of Turkish drilling off Cyprus, and the European Union has prepared sanctions against Turkey in response. On Thursday, Cyprus said it was petitioning the International Court of Justice to safeguard its offshore rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea cleared to make signings in January transfer window

Champions League contenders Chelsea were cleared to make signings in the January transfer window on Friday, when the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS halved a transfer ban imposed on the club last February.CAS said in a statement it had a...

Exim Bank provides USD 500 mn credit to Bangladesh for defence procurement

India has provided USD 500 million Rs 3,561 crore line of credit to Bangladesh for defence-related procurement in the neighbouring country. Export Import Bank of India Exim Bank entered into an agreement on April 11 with Bangladeshs Armed F...

Saudi Arabia's Jubeir says possible to calm situation in Yemen in prelude to settlement - Al-Arabiya

Saudi Arabias Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said there is a possibility of calming the situation in Yemen as a prelude to reaching a settlement in the four-year conflict, Saudi-owned channel Al-Arabiya cited him as sa...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon appeals for import aid; France to hold meeting

Lebanon said on Friday it had asked friendly states to help finance imports of essential goods, as sources said France is planning an international meeting to mobilise support for its former colonys deep economic crisis.Caretaker Prime Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019