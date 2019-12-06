Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-France rejects U.S. proposal on international tax reform

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:47 IST
UPDATE 1-France rejects U.S. proposal on international tax reform

France rejects a U.S. idea for companies to opt out of a proposed international tax reform, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday, urging Washington to negotiate in good faith.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development is in the midst of the biggest rewrite of international tax rules since the 1920s, aimed at updating them globally for the digital era. But France and the United States are already on a collision course over the issue, with Washington threatening heavy duties on imports of champagne, cheeses and luxury handbags in retaliation for a separate French digital levy that would be replaced once any global OECD deal was struck.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin raised serious questions about the OECD proposals in a letter made public on Wednesday, jarring international officials by floating the idea of a "safe harbour regime". He said Washington had serious concerns about any moves to abandon certain current taxation structures such as arm's-length transfer pricing, under which companies have to charge the market rate for cross-border transfers within in a group, and what is considered a taxable presence in a given country.

"Frankly I don't put a lot of stock in the American proposal for an optional solution where companies are free to decide," Le Maire told a conference on the French fashion industry. "I haven't seen a lot of companies that freely accept to be taxed. We can always count on people's philanthropy, but it doesn't go very far for the public finances," he added.

Until Mnuchin's letter, the United States had been a strong force behind efforts to revamp international tax rules, which are increasingly being put to the test by the rise of big internet companies. Many governments are deeply frustrated that such companies can legally book profits in low-tax countries such as Ireland regardless of where their clients are.

The OECD proposed in October giving governments more power to tax big multinationals in the country where the end client is. The proposal is to serve as the basis for negotiating the outlines of an agreement by January, with a final deal due later in 2020. Le Maire said a solution where companies could opt in or out as they pleased would be unacceptable to France and other OECD countries.

He urged Washington to negotiate "in good faith", which he said meant on the basis that the new rules be binding. He said if the efforts at the OECD, tasked with making the proposals by the G20 group of major economies, fell through, EU countries should revive talks for a European digital tax.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

NGT takes cognisance of news reports showing foam at Marina beach, seeks report

The National Green Tribunal has taken cognisance of news reports showing huge collection of foam at Marina Beach in Chennai and directed a committee to submit a report on the issue. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goe...

Anglo-Indian bodies protest move to end nomination to LS,

The Anglo-Indian community on Friday protested the reported decision of the BJP government to end the constitutional provisions of nominating community representatives to the Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies, alleging it was a kind of ven...

Hong Kong protesters vow weekend rally and 'last chance' for leader

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists on Friday vowed to hold another massive rally over the weekend and warned the citys pro-Beijing leader not to think a recent lull in violence means public anger is weakening. The semi-autonomous financial h...

Let's give Merkel coalition a chance, says incoming German SPD boss

The incoming leader of Germanys Social Democrats SPD said on Friday she was sceptical that their ruling coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservatives would survive but she was ready to give it a chance. SPD members last Saturday ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019