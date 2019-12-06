Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging AIIMS tender criteria for food and juice shops

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:50 IST
Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging AIIMS tender criteria for food and juice shops

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea challenging the tender criteria laid down by AIIMS for opening of food and juices shops in front of its hostels, saying the authorities had given equal weightage to aspects like quality, cleanliness, garbage disposal and fire-fighting system. A bench of Justices G S Sistani and Anup Jairam Bhambhani said it was satisfied that there was no infirmity in the tender conditions and the criteria under challenge cannot be termed as arbitrary or illegal.

"A careful examination of the number of marks awarded under each head shows that the respondent (AIIMS) has given equal weightage to various relevant aspects for a food-vending site, to secure quality, cleanliness, garbage disposal, use of digital payment system, fire-fighting system and other parameters, which in our view are all relevant. Accordingly, we do not find merit in the writ petition and the same is dismissed," the bench said. As per the petition, a bid was invited by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 21 for running of a juice shop, coffee shop, extension counter for providing juices, beverages, snacks, shakes, patties, coffee, fruit milk shakes and fruit kulfi in front of several hostels in the national capital.

The last dates of submission and opening of bid was in October. Counsel for petitioner Din Bandhu Dass submitted that a tender clause was arbitrary, fanciful completely subjective and gives unbridled leeway to a committee to award the tender to any person of their choice.

The tender clause under challenge was 'evaluation criteria of bids and award criteria, according to which the final tender evaluation shall be done on 70 per cent weightage to quality component and 30 pre cent weightage to price bid. The bidder who secured minimum of 40 marks out of 70 would be considered for opening of price bid.

The counsel for AIIMS submitted that there was no infirmity in the evaluation criteria and that the criteria laid down also take into account various factors like cleanliness, hygiene, use of modern equipment, adequately trained staff, raw material storage facilities and general criteria like garbage disposal system, firefighting system and method of payment, that is, digital payment system, all of which are relevant, valid criteria for the tender.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

'Ran Hunkar' by students against CAB; artistes, intellectuals

Students staged a Ran Hunkar War Cry against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill in the citys premier Cotton State University on Friday which was participated by intellectuals and artists. The All Assam Students Union AASU along wit...

UPDATE 1-Europeans, Iran to cross swords at nuclear talks

European powers will demand at talks on Friday that Iran stop violating their nuclear deal or risk renewed U.N. sanctions, but with Tehran angry over a lack of European protection from U.S. sanctions, there appeared to be scant scope for co...

Israel detains Palestinian Authority TV journalists in Jerusalem

Israeli police on Friday detained four journalists from the Palestinian Authoritys official television station in Jerusalem, drawing protest from Palestinians who say their activities in the holy city are increasingly restricted. The Palest...

Killing of Telangana rape accused must be accepted as punishment by God: Puducherry CM

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that the killing of the four accused of raping and murdering a veterinary doctor in an encounter by Telangana Police on Friday must be accepted as a punishment to them by God. The four accused were shot de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019