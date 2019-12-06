Left Menu
Development News Edition

SCBA at loggerheads with BCI, condemns council's on the issue of SC Judge

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:14 IST
SCBA at loggerheads with BCI, condemns council's on the issue of SC Judge

The Supreme Court Bar Association and Bar Council of India were at loggerheads Friday with SCBA condemning the BCI statement for making public the issue involving apex court judge Justice Arun Mishra, who had apologised on Thursday for his alleged 'contempt threat' to a senior advocate. The "derisive tone and tenor" of the BCI press release on the issue was unwarranted and it should refrain from issuing such statements with "politically loaded motives", SCBA said.

The BCI, a statutory apex body for lawyers had on Thursday criticised the reaction of Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association (SCAORA) and the executive committee of SCBA, which had requested the judge to be "little bit more patient in dealing with lawyers". The BCI had said in its release that instead of making the issue public, the SCBA could have met the judge in his chamber for expressing its views.

Justice Mishra had on Thursday said he would "apologise a hundred times" with "folded hands" if anybody is hurt by his words, two days after he had warned senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan of contempt action while hearing a land acquisition matter. However, the SCBA said in its press release that the BCI statement issued by its Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra has recorded incorrect and inappropriate statements regarding SCBA and its members and was "unwarranted, vague, incorrect and highly unbecoming of the statutory authority".

"The derisive tone and tenor of the Press Release qua the Supreme Court Bar Association and its Executive Committee is unwarranted and the facts state therein are incorrect and far from truth. The Executive Committee condemns the same in the strongest words possible. The Executive Committee of the SCBA not only takes a strong objection to it but also deplores the BCI for interfering with the functioning of the SCBA Executive Committee," said the SCBA release. It also said that the BCI should refrain itself from issuing such statements with "politically loaded motives" and demanded that the its Chairman immediately issue a clarificatory statement.

"The office bearers of the statutory body must refrain themselves from issuing such statements with politically loaded motives, which this press release has intended to do. The Executive Committee strongly condemns the press release dated December 4 issued by the BCI signed by its Chairman and Co-Chairman requires them to immediately issue a clarificatory statement and also to withdraw its unwarranted remarks and sarcastic insinuations made against the Executive Committee of the SCBA and its members," the SCBA said. It said that some of the contesting candidates of SCBA attempted to politicise the issue for their own electoral benefits and advised the contestants to refrain from such practices.

"The press release regarding electing office bearers of the Executive Committee of the SCBA, passing sarcastic insinuations and making incorrect remarks against the present Executive Committee is condemned in the strongest possible words as the same are mischievous and have been made with oblique purposes. "The Executive Committee has however observed that some of the contesting candidates of the SCBA have attempted to politicise the issue for their own electoral benefits. Such acts are solemnly deprecated and the contesting candidates colleagues are advised to refrain from such practices," it said.

BCI had on Thursday said that it was the duty of the SCBA to maintain the dignity and decorum of the court and to stop such lawyers from creating "frequent nuisances" in court rooms and from "unnecessary criticizing and targeting any particular judge". It also criticised the letter written by senior advocate and former president of SCBA Vikas Singh to incumbent SCBA president and senior lawyer Rakesh Kumar Khanna to call an urgent meeting to "condemn" the incident, saying it is hoped that he would not do anything which could lay a bad precedent for future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Google Maps may soon show well-lit paths for night safety

To help you walk towards home safely, Google Maps is reportedly planning on adding a new feature to its service to highlight brightly lit streets.As discovered by XDA Developers, the new feature called Lighting will help users identify stre...

Ambedkar's statue deface in Amethi

Some people defaced a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary here, police said on Friday. The statue installed at Ambedkar Park in Janta Nagar of Bhadar block under the Amethi assembly segment was found defaced on Friday mor...

Russia says will respond to U.S. on missile deployment

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Russia will not hesitate to respond to any new deployment of missiles by the United States. We will have a mirror reaction, Lavrov said. Every step will have a Russian reaction, Lavrov said...

Sonia Chahal, Meenakumari Devi enter semi-finals

Last years World Championships silver medallist Sonia Chahal 57kg and Cologne World Cup gold medallist Meenakumari Devi 54kg confirmed medals as they stormed into the semi-finals of 4th Elite Womens National Boxing Championships here on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019