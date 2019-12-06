Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bail granted to former MP in fodder scam case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 21:20 IST
Bail granted to former MP in fodder scam case

The Jharkhand High Court Friday granted bail to former MP Jagdish Sharma in a fodder scam case. The bench of Aparesh Kumar Singh allowed the bail petition filed by Sharma on the ground that he has completed half of the prison term awarded by a lower court.

A special CBI court had sentenced Sharma to five years in prison after finding him guilty along with former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, former government officials and suppliers in the case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.62 crore from Chaibasa treasury in the 1990s. Sharma was the chairperson of Bihar Public Accounts Committee when the scam was unearthed during the RJD government in undivided Bihar.

Prasad is serving sentences in Jharkhand in the fodder scam cases..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

From posters to helmets, Star Wars collectibles up for auction

From vintage posters to action figures, Star Wars collectibles are up for grabs in an online auction, days ahead of the release of the sci-fi sagas highly-anticipated ninth chapter. Star Wars Online features more than 100 items dating back ...

Jaishankar is misleading HC, claims Congress's Gaurav Pandya

Congress leader Gaurav Pandya alleged before the Gujarat High Court on Friday that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankars claim that the Supreme Court rejected Congress plea about Rajya Sabha bypoll on merit was misleading. Pandya lost to...

Home Secy writes to states, asks them to ensure security of women

The Centre has asked all states to take every possible steps for the security of women, saying it was the highest priority of the government. In a letter to chief secretaries of all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said that h...

Will support CAB if citizenship given to all communities:

Slamming the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Bill and its proposal for a pan-India NRC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that both were against the basic principles of the Constitution. She said she would sup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019