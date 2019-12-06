Bail granted to former MP in fodder scam case

The Jharkhand High Court Friday granted bail to former MP Jagdish Sharma in a fodder scam case. The bench of Aparesh Kumar Singh allowed the bail petition filed by Sharma on the ground that he has completed half of the prison term awarded by a lower court.

A special CBI court had sentenced Sharma to five years in prison after finding him guilty along with former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, former government officials and suppliers in the case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.62 crore from Chaibasa treasury in the 1990s. Sharma was the chairperson of Bihar Public Accounts Committee when the scam was unearthed during the RJD government in undivided Bihar.

Prasad is serving sentences in Jharkhand in the fodder scam cases..

