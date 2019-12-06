Patna HC sets up 3-member panel to inspect 'poor conditions'

The Patna High Court on Friday constituted a three-member panel to inspect the Saran jail and submit a report within four days on its prevailing conditions. The court also directed Inspector General (Prison Administration) to file a personal affidavit on the matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Anil Kumar Upadhyay passed the order on a PIL, highlighting the poor condition of the divisional jail inmates who are being "deprived" of basic facilities. The petitioner said he came to know about the "pathetic condition" of the jail through his son who is lodged there.

He submitted that the divisional jail is over crowded and hence inmates do not get basic facilities, including clean and hygienic living conditions. The inmates get contaminated water, besides inadequate diet, bedding and medical care, the petition said.

The petitioner contended that he had complained to the Saran District Magistrate but no action was taken. Noting that the petitioner has highlighted "an issue of vital importance", the bench constituted a commission of three high court lawyers, comprising Satyavir Bharti, Ansul and Dhirti Dhairya, who will visit the jail and submit its report.

The commission will submit its report by December 10, when the court would take up the matter for hearing..

